Government bus conductor harasses 12-year-old in Chennai, kin seek action

CHENNAI: The family of a 12-year-old girl staged protest outside the Valasaravakkam police station on Saturday, demanding the arrest of a government bus conductor who allegedly sexually harassed the child a day earlier.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday morning when the girl was travelling to school in a government mini bus. The conductor allegedly made obscene gestures at the girl and sexually harassed her. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint at the Valasaravakkam all-women police station and a case was registered.

However, when the conductor was not arrested even a day after the FIR was registered, the girl’s family and members of women and students association staged protest outside the police station on Saturday. Officials pacified the protesters and promised action, following which the protesters dispersed.