Ramanujan Maths institute alumni to help construct academic building

CHENNAI: The Ramanujan Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics (RIASM), under the University of Madras, is set to get a new academic building with classrooms and a seminar hall, following approval by the university syndicate at its meeting held on Monday.

The decision comes against the backdrop of the institute’s existing infrastructure becoming structurally unsafe. RIASM operated from its campus in Chepauk, comprised five blocks constructed in 1972, including an office block, seminar hall, library, computer laboratory and staff rooms.

Over the years, the buildings have suffered extensive structural damage, with at least three blocks said to be in a deteriorated condition. Owing to safety concerns, the buildings were vacated and parts of the old structure are being demolished.

Classes were temporarily shifted to the university’s main Chepauk campus to ensure student safety. Alumni donors Lakshmi Kumaran and Sridharan, attorneys and former students of RIASM, proposed to fund the construction of new classrooms and a seminar hall for the institute.

As per the approved plan, the proposed building will have a total built-up area of 529.46 square metres. The ground floor, measuring 412.46 square metres, will house two classrooms along with a lobby and toilet facilities.

The first floor will consist of a seminar hall covering around 117 square metres, with the remaining area planned as an open terrace.The donors have said the construction will be executed through a third party arranged by them, and have specifically requested that government agencies, including the PWD, should not be involved in the construction process.

The syndicate gave nod to the project and it was discussed that the University of Madras will be responsible for obtaining statutory approvals from the appropriate authorities.