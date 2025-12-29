The viral trends that surfaced the internet in 2025

AI all the way

By mid-2025, social media looked less like real life and more like a gentle daydream. AI image generators transformed everything — from Ghibli-inspired landscapes and wide-eyed avatars to baby-self meeting present-self edits, celebrity reimaginings, and everyday Chennai moments softened into fantasy. The appeal was emotional as much as visual, offering escape, comfort, and curiosity in equal measure. Brands leaned in, creators experimented, and timelines blurred between memory and imagination. Yet alongside the wonder came quiet questions about originality and ownership. In a year shaped by algorithms, this trend showed how far AI could stretch not just images, but emotion too.