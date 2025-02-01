Chettinad Vidyashram turns the spotlight on creative streaks

The three-day celebration started with ‘Divine Destinations’ on Day 1, wherein the kindergarten students performed dance and drama on different religions. It was followed by primary students performing on the theme ‘Timeless Classics’ on Friday. This included the Mahabharatha, the Ramayana, Arabian Nights, and others. And today, the last day is ‘All About Asia’, the culture, the cuisine, and everything about the continent will be discussed in the programme by senior students. “It is about Asia. We are staging a Tamil play which is about Bodhidharma, who came from Tamil Nadu and spread his knowledge in the entire Asia. There is a dance drama about Buddha. Each programme is connected to the theme in a way that talks about our rich heritage and culture,” she added.

The school is acclaimed globally but is “rooted deeply”. The annual day is also an occasion when the school tries and bring back in discussion and memories of the public, about the forgotten heroes of our country. “There is a need to talk about heroes. What better stage than the annual day when both the parents and students get to know more about them,” noted Amudha.