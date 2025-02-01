Chettinad Vidyashram turns the spotlight on creative streaks

Pink cotton candy. The buttery smell of popcorn. Colourful heart-shaped balloons sold by a vendor on a cycle near the gate. Stage lights in order. Speaker volumes checked. Cushiony seats dusted and ready to be occupied. Students in bright dance costumes. DIY props. Students called out for attendance. These memories take us back to the celebrations held in our school.
A similar scene played out on Thursday at the Chettinad Vidyashram’s school campus. Candy and ice cream trucks were stationed at the campus ground, dolphin balloons floated in the air, boys wore yellow and blue kurtas and girls in ghagra-cholis ran in the corridor laughing and the merit winners were receiving their certificates. The school’s auditorium, Kumararajah Muthiah Hall, was occupied by the family and friends of the kindergarteners as the educational institute hosted its 39th annual day celebration. “The celebration is not just for entertainment but it is edutainment, education and entertainment. You learn from the themes and the acts put up by the students,” pointed out the principal, Amudha Lakshmi S.
The three-day celebration started with ‘Divine Destinations’ on Day 1, wherein the kindergarten students performed dance and drama on different religions. It was followed by primary students performing on the theme ‘Timeless Classics’ on Friday. This included the Mahabharatha, the Ramayana, Arabian Nights, and others. And today, the last day is ‘All About Asia’, the culture, the cuisine, and everything about the continent will be discussed in the programme by senior students. “It is about Asia. We are staging a Tamil play which is about Bodhidharma, who came from Tamil Nadu and spread his knowledge in the entire Asia. There is a dance drama about Buddha. Each programme is connected to the theme in a way that talks about our rich heritage and culture,” she added.
The school is acclaimed globally but is “rooted deeply”. The annual day is also an occasion when the school tries and bring back in discussion and memories of the public, about the forgotten heroes of our country. “There is a need to talk about heroes. What better stage than the annual day when both the parents and students get to know more about them,” noted Amudha.
These performances and events are important to each student to showcase their talent. With different themes, styles, and techniques, the school is moulding the student to face the world of talent. She added, “Each child has a unique idea and it is a teacher’s job to identify, exploit the talent and give them an opportunity. Platform like this (annual day) really addresses their fear such as the stage fear goes, the communication skills grow up and what the child learns and becomes to be in the future.”
Concurring, T Jayaseelan, controller & IFA, Ministry of Defence, the chief guest of the first day of the event said, “Each kid is a unique product. You (parents and teachers) have to deal with them individually, guide them, and bring out the best in them. Parents should know when and how much to show attachment, share advice, punishment and freedom.”
Freedom to explore and excel given at the right age and time, leads the child in making the right decisions and facing challenges, said Amudha, making the purpose of Annual Day as an event of exposing the audience to our culture.