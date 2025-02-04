Blooms of Bougainvillea for February

Oh! February is here! Everywhere you look — road dividers, parks, and gardens — bougainvillea is bursting into vibrant blooms, putting on its most stunning display of the year. But if your bougainvillea at home looks nothing like this, refusing to flower or grow as expected, are you wondering what’s missing? Keep reading to unlock the secret to a thriving, flower-laden bougainvillea!

Why grow bougainvillea?

Bougainvillea is one of the best choices for those who want a striking plant with minimal maintenance. Its bold, colourful blooms look stunning against walls and trellises, instantly enhancing the aesthetics of any space. It’s also highly drought-tolerant, making it perfect for warm, dry regions where other flowering plants may struggle.

What does the bougainvillea need to thrive?

Sunlight, sunlight, and more sunlight! Flowering plants need at least 5-6 hours of direct sun to truly flourish. When it comes to watering, let the soil dry out between waterings — aim for once every 2-3 days. There’s no exact formula, but water when the topsoil feels dry and powdery to the touch. As for fertiliser, now is the perfect time to feed your plant! Use NPK and seaweed solution to give it a boost.