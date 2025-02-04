Spaces and tints of green

In an increasingly consumerist world in which trends move quickly and some new, shiny object or aesthetic is always clamouring to be purchased, it’s easy to forget the consequences our decisions have on the planet. In our homes too, who has not been guilty of impulsively buying a sleek new laminated IKEA table or repainting our rooms without a thought of what’s in the paint? But as a generation of environmentally conscious millennials reach the home-buying age, some of them are slowing down, working with what they already have, and making environmentally conscious yet aesthetically pleasing interior design choices.

For Amitayu Roy and his wife Poushali Chatterjee, techies who met while volunteering for sustainability initiatives at work, bringing those values into their home was an obvious choice. “From a very young age, both of us were very connected to sustainable practices. My wife is also a minimalist who doesn’t believe in over consumption. So naturally, when we decided to build a house, we wanted to ensure that there is minimal waste and use recycled materials as much as possible,” says Amitayu, adding, “One thing that was a core value for us was water management, having been part of the Bengaluru’s lake conservation programmes. So we ensured that all the RO leakages and waste water can be effectively collected to wash utensils, mop the floors, water the plants and things like that.”

An increased interest in sustainability, however, doesn’t always mean saying ‘goodbye’ to the latest trends. “Advancements in sustainable solutions, such as energy-efficient lighting, smart systems, and LEED-certified materials, have made it easier to embrace eco-friendly designs without compromising style or functionality,” says Sammeer Pakvasa, managing director and CEO of Eleganz Interiors. He adds, “Our approach involves educating clients about the long-term benefits of eco-friendly designs — both for their personal well-being and the environment. For instance, if they desire a material or style that isn’t sustainable, we present alternatives that mimic the desired aesthetic but are environmentally responsible — instead of exotic hardwoods, we may recommend engineered wood or sustainable veneers.”