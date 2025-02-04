Spaces and tints of green

In an increasingly consumerist world in which trends move quickly and some new, shiny object or aesthetic is always clamouring to be purchased, it’s easy to forget the consequences our decisions have on the planet. In our homes too, who has not been guilty of impulsively buying a sleek new laminated IKEA table or repainting our rooms without a thought of what’s in the paint? But as a generation of environmentally conscious millennials reach the home-buying age, some of them are slowing down, working with what they already have, and making environmentally conscious yet aesthetically pleasing interior design choices.
For Amitayu Roy and his wife Poushali Chatterjee, techies who met while volunteering for sustainability initiatives at work, bringing those values into their home was an obvious choice. “From a very young age, both of us were very connected to sustainable practices. My wife is also a minimalist who doesn’t believe in over consumption. So naturally, when we decided to build a house, we wanted to ensure that there is minimal waste and use recycled materials as much as possible,” says Amitayu, adding, “One thing that was a core value for us was water management, having been part of the Bengaluru’s lake conservation programmes. So we ensured that all the RO leakages and waste water can be effectively collected to wash utensils, mop the floors, water the plants and things like that.”
An increased interest in sustainability, however, doesn’t always mean saying ‘goodbye’ to the latest trends. “Advancements in sustainable solutions, such as energy-efficient lighting, smart systems, and LEED-certified materials, have made it easier to embrace eco-friendly designs without compromising style or functionality,” says Sammeer Pakvasa, managing director and CEO of Eleganz Interiors. He adds, “Our approach involves educating clients about the long-term benefits of eco-friendly designs — both for their personal well-being and the environment. For instance, if they desire a material or style that isn’t sustainable, we present alternatives that mimic the desired aesthetic but are environmentally responsible — instead of exotic hardwoods, we may recommend engineered wood or sustainable veneers.”
The writings on the wall
Going hand-in-hand with concern for the environment, is the health impact of materials used in the home, leading to people paying attention to what goes on their walls. Pakvasa elaborates, “The pandemic has played a role in emphasising the importance of healthier indoor environments, with a demand for natural light, biophilia (incorporating nature into indoor spaces), and improved air quality. We exclusively used LEED-certified chemicals for adhesives, paints, and finishes, ensuring a safe indoor environment,”
Madhu Sarangi, the co-founder of Ishaan Kone Architects and Interior Designers, recommends paying attention to what’s in your wallpapers and paints. She says, “The cheaper and easily-available wallpapers usually have PVC components and emit certain chemicals over a period of time. Some people might have slight burning in the eyes or feel suffocated when all the windows are closed in that room.”
A traditional method used for centuries in India, lime washes made in-house are what Shyama Viswanathan, the creative head of Wabisabi Spaces, advocates. She says, “Lime is available in abundance across India and it’s possible to source it locally in Karnataka. We add natural oxides primarily available in red, yellow, black, green, and blue in different ratios to the naturally yogurt-white quicklime to make all shades.” In projects where she is involved from the construction stage, she tries to take this a step further by advocating for lime plastering. “Lime as a material is extremely breathable — it has a slight elasticity that allows it to pull in moisture and give it back throughout the day. If I use lime with cement bricks or cement plastering, that particular purpose is defeated,” she says.
New lease on old furniture
Antique or ancestral teak wood furniture with intricate carvings has long been a staple in Indian homes, carrying with them a sense of family history and retro charm. With trends moving away from heavy, intricate furniture towards more minimal styles, upcycling these pieces is the route that designers are taking. “These days, most clients want to go with a European look where pastel colours are preferred. In the Scandinavian theme, the look is more focussed on whites, pastel green, or pastel blue. So we got a client’s intricately carved and hard to maintain headboard converted into wall art covered in glass for the living room, replacing it with a reclaimed pine wood headboard,” says Madhu. Repurposing doesn’t have to be limited to wood either, with repurposed bamboo, rattan, jute and other natural fabrics fitting into popular styles like Scandi and Japandi.
The focus should be on durability, Madhu says, “It’s not always possible to do everything with reclaimed wood or glass, but we insist on using materials that will not get damaged in the next ten years and need replacing — good quality wood with natural finishes like beeswax or veneers and not laminates.” Shyama suggests going for aesthetics that are versatile. “Design styles like Mid Century Modern, are natural wood-based and are also styles that never go out of trend — you can mix and match with anything and it will fit in. Keep a look out for these kinds of pieces and invest in things which will last.”