Come summer, Chennai Beach-Tambaram train ride to get cooler

CHENNAI: Come March, rail passengers in Chennai may be able to beat the summer heat on an air conditioned local train on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram route. The 12-rake AC train, manufactured at ICF, can accommodate about 5,700 passengers per trip, with seating for 1,320, and is expected to be handed over to the Chennai division in two weeks. The number of trips is being finalised. The Chennai division has also been allocated a second rake by the railway board.
Chennai divisional railway manager B Vishwanath Eerya told TNIE that trials for the AC local train are planned from the second week of February. “The AC train may be introduced from March onwards from Chennai Beach and Tambaram.”
According to ICF officials, the train is currently undergoing final touches. “The 12-car rake has been designed with underslung motors, providing additional carrying capacity compared to conventional rakes. It will soon be sent to Southern Railway,” an official stated.
As per the existing fare structure, the ticket price for the AC EMU will be 1.3 times that of a first-class non-AC local train ticket. However, since 2022, the railways has introduced fare concessions for Mumbai’s suburban trains, where 96 AC services operate on both fast and slow lines. The Mumbai suburban network carries around 55-60 lakh passengers daily, whereas Chennai’s suburban network’s per day patronage is 11 lakh.
Under the revised fare structure implemented by the Western Railway, ticket prices are set at Rs 35 for 9km, Rs 50 for up to 15 km, Rs 70 for 24 km, and Rs 95 for up to 34 km. If Southern Railway follows the same fare model, a 28.6 km journey from Chennai Beach to Tambaram would cost commuters `95. In comparison, Chennai Metro charges `50 for a 32 km trip from Wimco Nagar to Airport.
“Fare details will be announced at the time of service introduction,” a Southern Railway official said.
In 2022, the Tamil Nadu government had conducted a study to evaluate the demand for AC local trains on the Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu route to enhance public transportation in the city. The state government had also proposed collaborating with the Centre to manufacture AC coaches for Chennai, but the proposal has not progressed further.
Fare undecided
As per existing fare structure, ticket price for AC EMU will be 1.3 times of first-class non-AC local ticket
Tentative fare for Chennai Beach-Tambaram (28.6km) - Rs 95
Chennai Metro fare: Wimco Nagar to Airport (32km) - Rs 50