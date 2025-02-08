All about night-time leg numbness

CHENNAI: Leg numbness during the night is a common issue caused by nerve compression or reduced blood flow. It can disrupt sleep and affect overall well-being. Physiotherapists play a vital role in identifying its root cause and providing tailored strategies for management.

Why does it occur?

From a physiotherapy viewpoint, night-time leg numbness can be attributed to:

Poor sleep posture: Prolonged pressure on nerves or improper spine alignment.

Nerve compression: Conditions like sciatica or herniated discs causing radiating numbness.

Muscle tightness: Tight muscles in the lower back, hips, or calves compress nerves.

Reduced mobility: Sedentary lifestyles lead to poor circulation.

Peripheral vascular conditions: Issues like varicose veins or peripheral artery disease (PAD) restrict blood flow.

How to manage the condition

Postural correction

Sleep on your back with a pillow under the knees to reduce pressure on nerves.

Use ergonomic pillows for neck and spine support.

Improving Circulation

Perform Buerger’s exercise: Elevate the legs 45 degrees-90 degrees for 2-3 minutes till your skin turns pale, lower them, and lie flat to improve blood flow.

Gentle exercises like ankle pumps or leg stretches before bed promote circulation.

Wear compression stockings or crepe bandages to enhance venous return.

Massage and heat therapy

Regular massages or warm compressions relax muscles and improve blood flow.

Most vulnerable groups

Individuals with diabetes, PAD, or varicose veins.

People who lead sedentary lifestyles or those with

prolonged sitting or standing jobs.

When to seek help?

If numbness persists, consult a physiotherapist. Early intervention with a personalised physiotherapy programme can alleviate symptoms, ensuring restful sleep and quality life.

(The writer is the chief physiotherapist at SUT Hospital, Kerala)