All about night-time leg numbness

Early intervention with a personalised physiotherapy programme can alleviate symptoms, ensuring restful sleep and quality life.
CHENNAI: Leg numbness during the night is a common issue caused by nerve compression or reduced blood flow. It can disrupt sleep and affect overall well-being. Physiotherapists play a vital role in identifying its root cause and providing tailored strategies for management.

Why does it occur?

From a physiotherapy viewpoint, night-time leg numbness can be attributed to:

Poor sleep posture: Prolonged pressure on nerves or improper spine alignment.

Nerve compression: Conditions like sciatica or herniated discs causing radiating numbness.

Muscle tightness: Tight muscles in the lower back, hips, or calves compress nerves.

Reduced mobility: Sedentary lifestyles lead to poor circulation.

Peripheral vascular conditions: Issues like varicose veins or peripheral artery disease (PAD) restrict blood flow.

How to manage the condition

  • Postural correction

  • Sleep on your back with a pillow under the knees to reduce pressure on nerves.

  • Use ergonomic pillows for neck and spine support.

Improving Circulation

  • Perform Buerger’s exercise: Elevate the legs 45 degrees-90 degrees for 2-3 minutes till your skin turns pale, lower them, and lie flat to improve blood flow.

  • Gentle exercises like ankle pumps or leg stretches before bed promote circulation.

  • Wear compression stockings or crepe bandages to enhance venous return.

Massage and heat therapy

Regular massages or warm compressions relax muscles and improve blood flow.

 Most vulnerable groups

  • Individuals with diabetes, PAD, or varicose veins. 

  • People who lead sedentary lifestyles or those with

  • prolonged sitting or standing jobs.

  • When to seek help?

If numbness persists, consult a physiotherapist. Early intervention with a personalised physiotherapy programme can alleviate symptoms, ensuring restful sleep and quality life.

(The writer is the chief physiotherapist at SUT Hospital, Kerala)

