Class 7 girl awarded Rs 15 lakh for completing astronaut training

CHENNAI: SRM Public School has felicitated a Class 7 girl who is the youngest participant globally to successfully complete the Astronaut Training Lunar Isolation Mission representing India.

In a ceremony held at the school, director Manimangai Sathya Narayanan presented a cheque for Rs 15 lakhs to Iniya Pragathi for the achievement in space exploration.

According to a press release, Iniya underwent her rigorous training in Europe, alongside participants from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). She is also currently collaborating with ISRO to prepare for the Arctic Mission and the Marks on Earth Mission.