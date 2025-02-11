A celebration of music and movement

As the curtain was all set to fall on the 22nd Russian Dance Festival, the audience heard a popular tune. One that most of them in the room grew up listening, and started humming the song involuntarily to their surprise. The final performance was a tribute to the legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. With grace and reverence, the dancers brought two of his compositions — ‘Poove Sempoove’ and ‘O Butterfly Butterfly’ — to life through their movements. They also performed two traditional Russian songs, creating a blend of cultures.
The festival, organised by the Indo-Russian Friendship and Cultural Society, had taken the Russian dance troupe on a journey across Tamil Nadu since January 17, introducing them to the region’s rich musical heritage. But their most special stop was reserved for Chennai, where they honoured Ilaiyaraaja in the very place where his melodies come to life — his studio.
Ilaiyaraaja’s music, known for its soul-stirring melodies and emotional depth, has enthralled audiences for decades. But for the Russian dancers, it was more than just an introduction to Tamil film music — it was an immersive experience. P Thangappan, secretary general of the Indo-Russian Friendship and Cultural Society, reflected on the significance of the moment. "Our idea is to foster deeper cooperation between the people of both countries. This relationship is not just between governments; it is built on shared experiences, emotions, and cultural exchange."
Looking back on the festival’s journey, Thangappan emphasised how Ilaiyaraaja’s music had left a lasting impact on the Russian artistes and audiences alike. "This year’s tour was extraordinary. Each time an Ilaiyaraaja song was played, the crowd sang along with joy. The meeting with him was an inspiration to the visiting dance troupe — everyone wanted a photo with him, both as a group and individually."
Inspired by Ilaiyaraaja
Beyond the festival, Ilaiyaraaja’s connection to Russia runs deep. Thangappan shared how the maestro has long admired Russian symphonic music, particularly the works of Tchaikovsky. "Ilaiyaraaja often spoke about his admiration for the depth and complexity of Russian compositions. He studied Russian symphonies closely, analysing their intricate musical structures."
This admiration came full circle when Russian ballet dancers performed to Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions. "The first time we attempted this, it was incredible. We never expected such an enthusiastic response. When the Russian artistes heard his music, they were immediately drawn to it," Thangappan said.
As Ilaiyaraaja’s influence continues to go beyond borders, plans are now in motion to honour him in Moscow. A grand symphony concert is being planned, where Russian musicians will perform his compositions in a tribute befitting his legacy. "We are organising a landmark event in Russia, where a full symphony orchestra will perform Ilaiyaraaja’s work. This will be a historic moment, celebrating his genius on an international stage."
Thangappan expressed his pride in seeing Tamil music embraced on a global scale. "It is a proud moment that Russian artists perform to Ilaiyaraaja’s music. And this is just the beginning — there are many more songs to introduce, and this exchange will only grow stronger."
Speaking on the Indo-Russian relationship, Thangappan concluded, "This cultural exchange dates back decades. The first Indian film purchased by the Soviet Union was Pardesi, and since then, our collaboration has only grown stronger. Events like these continue that tradition, proving that music and dance have the power to bring people together, beyond politics and borders."