A celebration of music and movement

As the curtain was all set to fall on the 22nd Russian Dance Festival, the audience heard a popular tune. One that most of them in the room grew up listening, and started humming the song involuntarily to their surprise. The final performance was a tribute to the legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. With grace and reverence, the dancers brought two of his compositions — ‘Poove Sempoove’ and ‘O Butterfly Butterfly’ — to life through their movements. They also performed two traditional Russian songs, creating a blend of cultures.

The festival, organised by the Indo-Russian Friendship and Cultural Society, had taken the Russian dance troupe on a journey across Tamil Nadu since January 17, introducing them to the region’s rich musical heritage. But their most special stop was reserved for Chennai, where they honoured Ilaiyaraaja in the very place where his melodies come to life — his studio.

Ilaiyaraaja’s music, known for its soul-stirring melodies and emotional depth, has enthralled audiences for decades. But for the Russian dancers, it was more than just an introduction to Tamil film music — it was an immersive experience. P Thangappan, secretary general of the Indo-Russian Friendship and Cultural Society, reflected on the significance of the moment. "Our idea is to foster deeper cooperation between the people of both countries. This relationship is not just between governments; it is built on shared experiences, emotions, and cultural exchange."

Looking back on the festival’s journey, Thangappan emphasised how Ilaiyaraaja’s music had left a lasting impact on the Russian artistes and audiences alike. "This year’s tour was extraordinary. Each time an Ilaiyaraaja song was played, the crowd sang along with joy. The meeting with him was an inspiration to the visiting dance troupe — everyone wanted a photo with him, both as a group and individually."