Echoes from an exile

Around 2,000 years ago, Sembavalam, Princess of Ayuta, a Pandian kingdom, embarked on a sea voyage to Korea from Tamil Nadu. The journey aimed at strengthening political and economic ties between the Tamil kingdom and Korean kingdom of Gaya. This sea route was traced once again in 1953. Six thousand Indian Army soldiers from then-Madras arrived at the 38th parallel — the North and South Korean border. The military formed the Custodian Force India (CFI) to manage and repatriate 23,000 North Korean Prisoners of War (POWs) after the Korean War.

The prisoners and the army were in a barbed wire enclosure called Hind Nagar at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). The armed force’s role was to safeguard and facilitate the return of POWs to North or South Korea or a third country. History, in its own way, repeated itself. Centuries apart, these Indo-Korean connections, distant yet intertwined histories, are now the focus of a unique performative art installation. The exhibition ‘Limits of Change’ was commissioned, supported, and presented by the Inko Centre, a nonprofit centre exploring Indian and Korean culture. It seamlessly blended visual, literary, and performing arts, retelling the lives involved in the repatriation process through diary entries written by Major General TNR Nayar, also known as Captain N in the act.

This show was conceptualised by Captain N’s daughter Parvathi Nayar, a multidisciplinary visual artiste, and her niece Nayantara Nayar. Parvathi shares, “The show is a slice of forgotten Indo-Korean history, and still seems relevant to talk about these ideas. It’s about looking at the past in a way to understand the present because these issues — finding home and identity, cyclical violence and the importance of forgiveness — keep coming up. These are things which are still so relevant in today’s world.”

The exhibition sheds light on independent India’s first international military expedition showcasing archival photographs, records of strategic discussions among soldiers, and documented meetings with POWs. To get the facts, Parvathi spent six years researching CFI’s role in the DMZ, retracing her father’s footsteps in the places he once walked. She says, “The tour to DMZ was a little spooky and uncanny. My father actually walked in these places and it’s very different now. This was a space where my father was. It felt very close and good to go there.”