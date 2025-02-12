Love, wrinkles, and memories

Partners for a lifetime

For Subramanian K and Kousalya S, residents of Adyar, love is in their names. “My husband changed his last name to my first name immediately after marriage. It was unusual in those days. Many teased and questioned him whether I was forcing him to do so. Replying to these comments, he said, ‘After marriage, a woman’s identity changes to ivaloda marumagal, manaivi, thaai (His daughter-in-law, wife, mother). Nobody would know how beautiful my wife, her name, voice or talent is’. This statement moved me and I fell for him. He is so selfless,” smiles Kousalya.

He made this move because when he introduced himself as Subramanian Kousalya, people asked him who Kousalya was and he got to talk about her to them. “When people get to know who my wife is, when I get an opportunity to talk about her, and when we talk nice things about her, it is love. Love is more about my respect for her and how I make others respect her. She is an individual and deserves all the appreciation, recognition and blessings from others,” explains Subramanian. He goes on to hold an overwhelmed Kousalya’s hands and adds, “She is my sweetheart. And I would marry her in all my lifetimes.”

Across the city, Baskaran I from Alandur shares a similar sentiment. He says, “Nooren is my wife not just in this life, but in all six others too — if the seven-lives theory is true. From the moment I saw her, I knew she was the one.” Nooren, laughs as she adds, “Ours was a love-cum-arranged marriage. We lived in the same street back then. And when he finally confessed his love to me, he didn’t just tell me — he announced it to the whole world.”

They married just eight months into their relationship and since then they have travelled together — literally. “I like travelling and knowing that, my husband takes me on tours every year. We have been to Goa, Kodaikanal, Velankanni, Nagapattinam and many other cities. All these trips have brought us closer,” shares Nooren.

‘Life is a journey and with the right person it is made easy’, this quote on Instagram fits right with this couple. “Having lived with her for more than 29 years now, we have become best friends. More than a married couple, we are friends. We still make fun of each other, talk softly, go out for desserts, and share our feelings. There is never a dull moment,” shares Baskaran.