Lennox to invest 6 million dollars to expand Global Capability Cente in Chennai

CHENNAI: Lennox, one of the global leaders in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR), will be investing $ 6 million to expand its Global Capability Centre in Chennai.

The facility will now span 150,000 square feet, giving it the capacity to increase its workforce from 900 to 1,500 employees, according to Prakash Bedapudi, executive vice president and chief technology officer of the company.

"Over the past 15 years, Lennox has invested $14 million in India, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, job creation, and sustainable development," said Bedapudi.

"Chennai’s skilled workforce and dynamic business ecosystem align perfectly with our mission to drive technological advancements and deliver next-generation HVACR solutions," Bedapudi added.

The investment also aligns with Tamil Nadu’s business-friendly policies, leveraging the state’s talent pool and infrastructure to drive innovation. Chennai’s strong industrial base, business-friendly policies, and world-class infrastructure make it an ideal location for Lennox India’s growth, said Joe Nassab, executive vice-president and President, of Building Climate Solution.

According to a CBRE report, the city currently hosts 250 plus GCC units, which is expected to reach around 450-460 units by 2030. The GCC talent pool in Chennai is projected to reach 320,000 to 370,000 by 2030.