Nirmala Lakshman unveils new book celebrating Tamil Heritage and history

Citing the example of Kannagi, the legendary female character in Silappadikaram, Jayanthi underlined the proud heritage of women standing up for their rights rather than remaining victims.

On regional beliefs and religious influences, Nirmala said that each region had its deity, and early Tamil culture showcased exceptional tolerance, blending Vedic and Puranic traditions with Jain and other influences.

Jayanthi transitioned to discussing Tamil Nadu’s history of resistance, particularly against colonial rule. She acknowledged the rise of Dravidian identity alongside Gandhi’s nationalist movement. The demand for linguistic states and social justice, she said, played a crucial role in the formation of modern Tamil Nadu. The region, as they said, has evolved through transitions, by lending and borrowing cultures, through many silent and loud transformations. “We have been protected by our geography. Whatever came from the north, the minor invasions — there was a lot of violence and bloodshed, but it was never large-scale, and the acceptance of other cultures came through migration, and movement of people — it was peaceful and not forced in any way. This particularly is the beauty of the history of the state,” Nirmala said.

She signed off by saying, “This (the book) indicates there is much more to India other than the northern side. There are many works in Tamil — scholarly texts which talk about the history, but a very few in English.” Her perspective as a journalist gives a story-like narration to this, she said, in her well meticulously examined and studied piece of work, “This book is largely subjective; it is a portrait rather than an academic study.”