How a well-designed wardrobe can save you time

Customised shelving

Each individual comes with a different set of storage requirements and methods of usage and customising your shelving based on this enhances your user experience while saving you time and effort on a daily basis. These can be designed based on one’s lifestyle and the variety of items they use. For example, a man’s wardrobe would need a different height to store his suits in comparison to a woman’s wardrobe holding dresses. They can also incorporate movable shelving options to incorporate any future needs.

Shutter finishes

There are numerous finishes one can choose from for their shutters, right from economical options like laminate to PU finished doors. Alongside the finishes, the designs that can be crafted from these materials are enormous too. Reflective surfaces like glass and mirrors are highly opted for not only for their aesthetic qualities but also as a multi-functional feature in doubling up as a dressing mirror. Materials like leather, wallpaper and fabrics are also used to enhance the look and feel of the overall space.

Lighting

Integrated lighting solutions in wardrobes enhances the aesthetics and functionality of these storage units. Automated lights on the opening of the shutters, backlit shelf lights and LED strips running across helps the user to locate items in the rear end of these units with ease making every inch usable.