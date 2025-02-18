How a well-designed wardrobe can save you time

Wardrobes are the prime storage spaces in every household and they make your day-to-day living hassle-free if designed accurately based on your needs and lifestyle. With the advancement in finishes and technology, wardrobes are no more blocks of storage and an eye sore in the bedrooms. Here is everything you need to know before planning your next wardrobe:
Walk-in or built-in
The most important detail to start planning is the type of wardrobe that would suit your space. Based on the space available, the layout design and your storage requirements this can be decided on straightforwardly. Walk-ins are best if there is ample of space available and the requirements demands it, built-in wardrobes are more compact, accommodate lesser items but are the most ideal in the recent times of condensed floor plans.
Customised shelving
Each individual comes with a different set of storage requirements and methods of usage and customising your shelving based on this enhances your user experience while saving you time and effort on a daily basis. These can be designed based on one’s lifestyle and the variety of items they use. For example, a man’s wardrobe would need a different height to store his suits in comparison to a woman’s wardrobe holding dresses. They can also incorporate movable shelving options to incorporate any future needs.
Shutter finishes
There are numerous finishes one can choose from for their shutters, right from economical options like laminate to PU finished doors. Alongside the finishes, the designs that can be crafted from these materials are enormous too. Reflective surfaces like glass and mirrors are highly opted for not only for their aesthetic qualities but also as a multi-functional feature in doubling up as a dressing mirror. Materials like leather, wallpaper and fabrics are also used to enhance the look and feel of the overall space.
Lighting
Integrated lighting solutions in wardrobes enhances the aesthetics and functionality of these storage units. Automated lights on the opening of the shutters, backlit shelf lights and LED strips running across helps the user to locate items in the rear end of these units with ease making every inch usable.
Organised storage
Most items are unused or rarely used due to the difficulty in locating them in larger storage systems, hence organisation clear demarcation, helps with the functionality and diminishes the hoarding of unused items. Once everything is in its place and fully visible, the effort taken to spot an object is minimal. This can be planned for during the initial stages itself.
Technology
Security systems are no more a luxury, the upgrade in the available systems have made storage immensely safer. Smart mirrors, invisible locking systems, voice-integrated lighting are few ways to integrate technology. Sensor-based lighting is also most used while designing wardrobes.
With the use of space saving options like sliding and pocket doors, mirrors on the shutters, the space needed for storage can also be used efficiently. Walk-in-closets can also become multi-functional spaces that house hybrid dressing units, recreational zones or work corners. Hardware used is also very crucial in achieving the desired seamlessness in functionality, an area one should never compromise on. Happy storing!