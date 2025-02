CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to handle the maintenance of roads, streetlights, parks, and solid waste management at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) residential tenements. The decision comes after a high-level review meeting chaired by Udhayanidhi on Tuesday to assess the condition and maintenance strategy for these tenements in Chennai.

The meeting comes on the heels of Chennai City Habitat Development Committee’s (CCHDC) meeting which happened after three years on February 13 at the Ripon Building. During the session, MLAs highlighted several pressing issues, including garbage disposal, water scarcity, aging infrastructure, security concerns, and power problems, in addition to the need for awareness on drug abuse.

According to a release, Udhayanidhi noted that drinking water supply and drainage pipeline works will be handled by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in these tenements. He urged Tangedco to inspect and upgrade electrical transformers, cables, and meters to ensure safety. Installation of security cameras and conducting awareness camps were also discussed.

Street vendors told to collect new ID cards by Feb 28

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced that special camps for issuing new ID cards to registered street vendors will continue at ward offices across all zones until February 28. Vendors who fail to collect their ID cards before the deadline will have their registrations cancelled, said GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran in an official release. With 6,567 ID cards still uncollected, the GCC is now providing a final call through special camps running from February 16 to February 28. ENS