Blaze at chemical godown causes panic among school students

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at a private chemical storage facility at Thirumullaivoyal on Thursday afternoon, which also spread to a private school nearby and damaged a portion of the building. Nobody was injured in the fire, police said. An inquiry is under way to ascertain the cause of the fire. The Thirumullaivoyal police have registered a case and a probe is on.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out around 12pm at the spot. Black smoke engulfed the locality and workers from the company were evacuated. The fire department was alerted and eight tender vehicles rushed to the spot.

“By then the fire had spread to every part of the company and since it contained chemicals, it was difficult to douse it. After more than four hours of struggle, the fire was put off. Even though the entire area was covered with sand by the fire personnel, there were sparks and other small fires across the area. Two vehicles have been kept near the site for emergencies,” the fire department source said.

Speaking to TNIE, Jayakumar, the secretary of the private school that was damaged in the fire, said, “As soon as the smoke engulfed our school, we started evacuating the students and teachers. We informed the parents who rushed here and took their children home. A portion of the school, housing the laboratory and the library has been completely damaged by the fire.”

Jayakumar added that five bicycles and a motorbike that were parked inside the school compound were also gutted. No student or teacher were injured in the fire, he added.

Avadi MLA and Minorities & Non Resident Tamils Welfare Minister SM Nasar visited the scene and surveyed the damage caused by the fire. Speaking to the media, he said that necessary action will be initiated against the chemical company and students will be allowed back into the school after buildings undergo specific checks.