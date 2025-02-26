CM Stalin opens boxing academy to help Chennai regain Sarpatta legacy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Kalaignar centenary boxing academy, constructed at a cost of `8 crore, in Gopalapuram on Tuesday.

Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the academy in November 2023 and the work was completed within 15 months, a release said. This is part of the state government’s initiatives through SDAT to revive the boxing legacy of Chennai and the state, the release said. The city boasted of several legendary boxing teams like ‘Sarpatta’ clan in the 1970s.

The academy will have a viewers gallery, a fully air-conditioned indoor stadium, a training arena, gym, dedicated space for trainers and physicians, an administrative office, among other features. It also has the capacity to seat 890 people.

The academy will pave the way for boxers to win national and international championships and benefit boxing enthusiasts and sportspersons from Chennai and neighbouring regions, the release added.

During the inauguration, Stalin witnessed a match in the 48-51 kg flyweight class and gave away prizes to winners.