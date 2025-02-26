High Court upholds amendment, Madras university HoDs can be chosen on rotational basis

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld an amendment made to the relevant statute of the University of Madras to enable the appointment of the heads of its academic departments on a rotational basis by taking into account the performance and merits of the professors.

A division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar passed the orders on Tuesday while dismissing a petition filed by Dr M Srinivasan, former head of the department of criminology.

The amendment was made in 2023 to the statute 25 in Chapter IX, Volume 1 of the University Calendar 2016. It was duly approved by the senate; and the governor, in his capacity as chancellor, had given assent to it. The petitioner challenged the amendment on the ground of failure to adhere to the procedures under section 30 of the Madras University Act, 1923.

The bench stated that the amendment does not violate any of the provisions of the Madras University Act but it brings “the spirit of equal opportunity” amongst all senior professors who belong to a homogenous class.

“The rationale behind the impugned amendment is apparent that all the eligible senior most professors in a department in the university shall be provided with an opportunity to serve as HoD. Undoubtedly, such rotation-based designation of HoD would not only enhance the efficiency level in a department, but would provide equal opportunity to all senior professors,” the bench said.

It remarked that the statute, prior to the amendment, denied opportunities to aspiring professors to become HoD as only the senior most would hold the post till retirement. The bench also noted that the amended statute contemplates not only seniority but also merit, which plays a pivotal role for holding the post of HoD.

HC stays order revoking suspension of prof

Chennai: A division bench of justices R Subramanian and G Arul Murugan on Tuesday stayed a recent order of a single judge who revoked the suspension of AD Revathy, assistant professor of Pachaiyappa’s College. The stay was granted on an appeal filed by C Duraikannu, secretary of the Pachaiyappa’s Trust. He had issued the suspension order for allegedly not obtaining permission of college authorities for inviting DMK MP A Raja for an event of the students study circle in the college. ENS