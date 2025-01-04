All efforts go waste as debris dumping continues on Perungudi-Velachery road

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) initiatives to tackle illegal dumping of waste seem to be an exercise in futility as construction and demolition waste continue to be dumped on Perungudi-Velachery MRTS Station Road. It may be noted that the GCC has deployed vehicles to monitor the area, increased fine for illegal dumping and designated free debris disposal locations in every zone.

The GCC recently took over the road from Southern Railways for maintenance, with plans to transform it into a vibrant space featuring green corridors and walkways. However, continued illegal dumping of waste has raised concern among residents about the GCC’s effectiveness in enforcing measures against such activity.

According to the GCC’s website, Zone 13’s designated location for dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste is at Velachery burial ground on Velachery Main Road. Yet, debris is being illegally dumped along MRTS Station Road, with the maximum amount being dumped near a Tasmac outlet on the stretch.

S Kumararaja, president of Green Velachery, said, “Illegal dumping was previously rampant here. It was curtailed following our initiatives like planting over 30,000 saplings along the road. However, for almost a month now, construction debris is being illegally dumped opposite the Tasmac outlet in large quantities every day. If this situation isn’t addressed, the area could turn into another dump yard. GCC should study why people are dumping waste everywhere but the designated dumping sites and take action accordingly.”