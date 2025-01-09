86-yr-old gets AI-driven leadless pacemaker

CHENNAI: Doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital recently implanted an AI-driven leadless pacemaker in an 86-year-old patient. Unlike conventional pacemakers, the leadless pacemaker is directly implanted in the heart chamber without the need for chest incisions and generator pockets.

Since the pacemaker is directly implanted in the heart chamber, the risk of infection, lead dislodgement, and other complications is reduced. The pacemaker weighs 2.4 gm and has a 17-year battery longevity for extended reliability. According to release, the non-magnetic design ensures compatibility with airport scanners, MRIs, and high-voltage currents.

The pacemaker can be helpful for patients with complex medical conditions who are at high risk of complications from conventional pacemakers. The device delivers precise electrical pulses to regulate the heart’s rhythm.