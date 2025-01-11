Tracks of triumph

CHENNAI: The tricolour flag hoisted high above the open ground waved in the air, symbolising freedom and unity. Under it, the beneficiaries of the Mukti MS Dadha Foundation, students of AM Jain School, Lalchand Milapchand Dadha Senior Secondary School, and Shri Jawanthraj Tejraj Surana School respectfully saluted the flag with pride, marking the commencement of Mukti Inclusive Sports Day 2025 on Friday at the Agurchand Manmull Jain College.

The meet united more than 150 individuals with prosthetic legs, provided by the foundation, and encouraged them to take part in sporting activities. Some competitions held during the second edition of the inclusive sports meet were 100m running, shot put, javelin throw, throwball, sitting volleyball and more.

“Participating in sports gives me motivation and discipline. It helps me to stay focussed in my academics,” shared Manoj Kumar, a student of Bharathidasan University who won two medals in the first edition of the event and is now practising throwball to enter the Paralympics.

“The Paralympics is my ultimate goal. To represent my country in shot put, win medals and bring pride to my country,” said K Gokila, a school student from Erode. “I was first disinterested in sports but my father brought me here last year and registered my name under javelin throw.

Looking at my potential, Vijay Sarathy sir from the foundation guided me. This led to me participating in the national level shot put, javelin throw and discus throw games,” she mentions with pride.

Similar experiences of perseverance, self-belief and determination filled the campus. The Mukti Foundation played a pivotal role in empowering these individuals. “Sports help people become confident and independent and that is what we believe and spread at the foundation,” explained Meena Dadha, managing trustee of the foundation.