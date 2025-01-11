Verses, visuals, and a vision

The stanza begins with the words ‘Sitram sirukaale’. “In this verse, Andal Nachi says to Lord Krishna, “We didn’t come to get a gift from you today just to leave you tomorrow. In this birth and every other, we just want to be with you and serve you.” In this pasuram, Andal imparts to us that the most important thing in life is a relationship with God,” says Amaidhini.

Painted pasurams

She adds, “Andal uses such eloquent words to make the early morning vividly come to life in her writing. We can almost hear the sound of birds chattering, ‘Chitchu! Chitchu!’ and smell the fragrance of blooming flowers. This inspired me to create drawings.” In one of her drawings of the 14th song, Andal wakes her friend, describing the flowers in the backyard ponds on the garden and the pond in her watercolour and pencil sketch.

This literature lover also faced difficulties in drawing the homes and people mentioned in the verses since architecture and clothing styles kept evolving. She overcame by learning how it would have been in the 7th and 9th century.

The series of poems has made a huge impact on the teenager as she further plans to create a descriptive narrative about Andal Nachi’s life including “how Perialvar found her, how Kodhai wore the garlands she offered to Naarayanan, description of the nature in the Srivilliputhur landscape, and how she and her friends did the Margazhi nombu that the world continues to celebrate,” shares Amaidhini.

Meenakshi was the main source for Amaidhini and others to press their pencils/paint brushes on paper. She teaches the pasurams with respect to nature so that the students relate to the literature. She says, “For certain flowers or birds, I compare how it is there (US) to here (India). More than the religious perspective, for the youngsters, I go with nature so that they know how rich we were. They will know their roots as they’re all Tamilians.”

While the motive of these workshops is for Indian-origin children to learn about their culture, it is also about the thousands of years of history. “Thiruppavai talks a lot about early mornings. There could be some other literature in some other country in some other language similar to this. When discussed at a global platform I’m able to establish connections and tell them that while your culture is one among the hundreds and is best, the Tamil heritage is also one of the hundreds,” she concludes.