TN police's Cyber crime wing booked 1.27L complaints in 2024

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police’s Cyber Crime Wing said a total of 1.27 lakh complaints were registered in the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) from the state in 2024. Of these, 4,326 FIRs and 79, 449 CSRs have been registered, a release said.

In 2024, the cyber crime police arrested 838 people and detained 34 others under the Goondas Act. The victims lost a total of Rs 1,673.85 crore to cyber criminals and police froze Rs 772 crore of the stolen money and returned Rs 83.3 crore to the victims. In 2024, the control room at Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters received 2,68,875 calls, and police registered 34,392 complaints about financial fraud through 1930 helpline.

Apart from this, 19,359 SIM cards were blocked and multiple fraudulent platforms, including 54 websites, 390 YouTube videos, 922 Facebook profiles and 64 Instagram pages were blocked.

(To report cyber crimes, contact 1930 or go to www.cybercrime.gov.in)