Broken toilets, no drinking water: Courts in Chennai blind to basic needs

CHENNAI: Despite thousands of people visiting daily, the state of toilets and drinking water facilities on court premises are in a poor shape. A ground report by TNIE showed that the issue is not limited to just one court, but in almost every court in the city, including the Madras High Court.

TNIE’s visit to at least five court complexes - Madras High Court, Saidapet Magistrate Court, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore, the Combined Court Campus in Chengalpattu, and Alandur Court revealed poorly maintained toilets, many of which were either locked (especially the PwDs toilets) or in disrepair.

The Saidapet Magistrate Court is one of the busiest subordinate courts in the city. Yet, visitors endure long hours without proper toilet access. The toilets on the premises were found to be extremely unhygienic, with fecal matter around the toilets. Discarded water bottles clogged the toilets. The campus houses eight courts but has only six restrooms, two of which often remain closed, say visitors.

“Since court sessions last for several hours, we are forced to hold our urge to urinate due to the lack of clean toilets. We relieve ourselves outside in nearby metro stations or hotels,” said an advocate.

Drinking water facilities are equally poor as the water dispenser seemed to have no supply. The court relies on a single lift with an 800kg capacity for eight courts and has only one emergency exit for the entire campus.

A similar situation was observed at the Chengalpattu Combined Court, as the toilet block for men and women on the ground floor remained locked, with no staff in sight. Visitors were forced to use facilities on the second floor of the main building, where restrooms had broken doors and damaged locks, leaving only one unclean toilet accessible. The toilets on the first floor had no lights and were also unusable. There were no separate toilets for differently-abled persons. Also conspicuous was the lack of drinking water facilities, forcing visitors to buy bottled water.