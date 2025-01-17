Heat report: Chennai has highest number of ‘danger’ days

CHENNAI: A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration heat index analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment for nine Indian cities over the summer months of 2023 (March-July) showed that out of the 153 days taken under consideration, Chennai had 54 days categorised under the ‘danger’ category, the highest among the nine cities part of the report.

The danger category indicates a high risk of heat exhaustion, cramps, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure (to heat) during these days.

The city had another 83 days that fell in the ‘extreme caution’ category, second only to Ahmedabad which had 85 days under it.

According to the report, warm-humid zones like Chennai see higher heat indices due to increased humidity, resulting in possible thermal discomfort, a concept which is influenced by temperature and high humidity of a particular region.

The analysis states that the city most affected by discomfort is Chennai, experiencing discomfort for all 153 days, followed by Ahmedabad with 149 and Kolkata with 147 days.

The report states nearly every major city struggles to cope with the warming climate and requires retrofits to its existing infrastructure. It also states that smaller cities stand on the brink of explosive growth and urgently need to pursue ‘heatproof’ development. Urban mini forests, street trees and green spaces play a crucial role in improving microclimatic conditions, it added.