Management of government hospital patients simplified through e-Sushrut

CHENNAI: Nowadays, when Vanitha (name changed) takes her mother to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a review, she need not stand in the long queue for an out-patient registration slip and neither has to carry prescriptions or laboratory investigation reports of her mother’s medical condition.

This has been made possible by the Health Management Information System 3.0 (HMIS 3.0), or e-Sushrut, an upgraded module which integrates computerised clinical information system for improved hospital administration and patient health care,

Since the implementation of the system on a pilot basis at the medical college hospital since March 2024, about 4.2 lakh outpatients have been issued Unique Patient ID till December.

Apart from Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, HMIS 3.0 has been implemented in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, 13 PHCs and two district taluk hospitals in Avadi and Poonamalle.

“Earlier, every time we visited the hospital, we had to wait for OP slip, go to the department and remember to carry prescriptions and medical reports. Now, the Unique Patient ID card is enough,” said Vanitha.

“The Unique Patient ID created using HMIS 3.0 is integrated with all government health programmes. In addition to the OP module in HMIS 2.0, it has details like discharge and admission history of the patient, medicine summary of in-patients, laboratory investigations and others. There is also a module with customisation options which provides scope for continuous improvement of the software based on feedback from end users,” HMIS 3.0 nodal officer Dr Mohideen Ashraf Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital said.

Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital dean Dr P Leo David said the digitisation of patient records is useful for patients and doctors to access medical reports from anywhere. The web-based information monitoring system was introduced by the Union Health Ministry to monitor National Health Mission and other health programmes. HMIS 3.0 is being implemented through the National Health Mission in the state.

* Name changed