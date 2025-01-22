130 pedestrian pathways cleaned in GCC special drive cross Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has, by Wednesday, cleaned around 130 footpaths, covering a total distance of 80 km, as part of its special mass cleaning drive launched in the city on January 20.

With a workforce of around 935 people, the drive across the pathways along the bus route roads resulted in the collection of 322.02 metric tons of waste, including 75.09 metric tons of garbage, 246.93 metric tons of construction and demolition debris, and the removal of two abandoned vehicles.

In an official release, the GCC stated that the drive will continue until January 27 and will also include pruning tree branches that obstruct streetlights and removing unauthorised encroachments.

Following the drive, the damage to pedestrian pathways will be evaluated to carry out necessary repairs. For enhanced pedestrian safety, pathways will be equipped with stainless steel railings, officials said.

Work to fix potholes on roads was also started on Wednesday, including in areas like Tondiarpet and Ambattur zone.