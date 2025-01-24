Rs 350-crore contract signed to develop Chennai Central Tower

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML), a special purpose vehicle jointly formed by Chennai Metro Rail Limited and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, has signed a contract to develop Chennai Central Tower at a cost of `349.88 crore.

A release said the landmark project symbolises Chennai’s transformation into a global metropolis and multi-model hub. Strategically located near the Chennai Central Railway Station, this 27-storey structure intends to seamlessly integrate connectivity, modern amenities and sustainability.

The letter of acceptance, based on a tender process, for constructing the structure was issued to Renaatus Projects Private Limited last month. The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority recently cleared the project.

The contract was signed in the presence of Chairman of CMAML MA Siddique by CMAML director T Archunan, and S Manoj Poosappan, Managing Director of Renaatus Projects Private Limited.

Designed to meet international green building standards, the tower will incorporate eco-friendly construction materials, energy-efficient systems, renewable energy and water conservation measures. The hub will offer spaces for business, leisure and hospitality, creating a dynamic environment for residents, commuters, tourists, and visitors.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and strategic location, it aims to enhance the city’s connectivity, economy, and quality of life.