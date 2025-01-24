‘Tamil Nadu will move towards home-grown innovation’: Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is transitioning from service delivery to product creation and the goal is to see that world-class innovations get their start in the state, said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, while speaking at a discussion on supply chain diversification along with renowned economist and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan during World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos.
Rajaa highlighted the state’s agenda to start designing and developing products in Tamil Nadu instead of just doing the manufacturing. “The state’s ambition is to move from traditional service and manufacturing based operations towards home-grown innovation and global advanced manufacturing leadership,” he said.
The state delegation showcased at Davos how Tamil Nadu is preparing an Artificial Intelligence-ready workforce through both government-led programmes and partnerships with leading technology organisations. The Naan Mudhalvan initiative of the state drew strong interest from companies, seeking to collaborate on workforce upskilling, government sources said.
The state delegation also held a meeting with the Manchester United and is exploring the prospect of bringing global standards of football training to Tamil Nadu, especially for women.
While remaining discreet about certain company names, the delegation confirmed that there have been several promising leads on investments. An electronics giant with operations in Tamil Nadu responded positively to suggestions of integrating a broader chunk of its manufacturing base into the State’s thriving industrial ecosystem. Additionally, at least two new data centre investments have been mooted, sources said.
A global food processing entity is lining up an investment for their FMCG products, while a well-known superfood giant is exploring entry into Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, two major finance players have expressed willingness to establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and two pharma companies are looking to bolster both their GCC presence and are also considering manufacturing plants in the state, according to sources. The state’s plans to develop a TN Knowledge City through TIDCO have also attracted interest from leading international universities.
The minister also met Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of the Economy of the United Arab Emirates, Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, Ville Tavio, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, Abdulla Fakhro, Minister for Industry and Commerce of the Kingdom of Bahrain.