Greater Chennai Corporation begins clearing debris dumped illegally near Chepauk stadium

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation began cleaning construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumped illegally along the Swami Sivananda Salai near Chepauk on Saturday.

The move follows a report appeared in TNIE on January 21. In the report, TNIE said despite the GCC installing caution boards warning of legal action against those dumping C&D waste in Swami Sivananda Salai near Chepauk, the problem persists in the area.

A corporation official told TNIE on Saturday the site belongs to the Public Works Department (PWD), which has been using the area to store debris from the ongoing construction at a nearby hospital. However, with the waste spilling on to the road, the GCC intervened and removed nearly five truckloads on Saturday.

“To prevent further spillage of C&D waste on to the roads and causing disruption to the public, we will install a protective sheet in the area,” the official added.