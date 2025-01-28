11 TN Devis to be honoured on January 28

CHENNAI: The prestigious Devi Awards returns to Chennai today, celebrating its 31st edition with a powerful lineup of inspiring women achievers. Since its inception in December 2014, 30 award ceremonies have honoured 300+ trailblazing women across the country, recognising their extraordinary contributions to society.

India, a land of paradoxes, often sees women battling odds with resilience and creativity. The Devi Awards will spotlight these unsung women, whose success stories embody intelligence, determination, and the unyielding spirit of the Devi.

The 30th edition, held in Delhi, awarded 17 Devis across various fields, with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan gracing the occasion as the chief guest. This time, the stage shifts to Chennai, where Dr Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, will felicitate 11 extraordinary women from the state for their achievements.