11 TN Devis to be honoured on January 28

CHENNAI: The prestigious Devi Awards returns to Chennai today, celebrating its 31st edition with a powerful lineup of inspiring women achievers. Since its inception in December 2014, 30 award ceremonies have honoured 300+ trailblazing women across the country, recognising their extraordinary contributions to society.
India, a land of paradoxes, often sees women battling odds with resilience and creativity. The Devi Awards will spotlight these unsung women, whose success stories embody intelligence, determination, and the unyielding spirit of the Devi.
The 30th edition, held in Delhi, awarded 17 Devis across various fields, with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan gracing the occasion as the chief guest. This time, the stage shifts to Chennai, where Dr Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, will felicitate 11 extraordinary women from the state for their achievements.
Among the distinguished recipients are Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan, poet and author Arundhathi Subramaniam, danseuse Chitra Visweswaran, educator Omana Thomas, Arjuna Award-winning para-badminton player Jerlin Anika and business leader Dr Lakshmi Venu. Musician Khatija Rahman, charitable trust Soulfree co-founder Preethi Srinivasan, entrepreneur Rajavalli Rajiv, Harikatha exponent Suchithra Balasubramanian and educationist Dr Sudha Seshayyan complete this year’s impressive list.
With presenting partner Adani, state partner Uttarakhand government, associate partners Shankar IAS Academy and Naruvi Hospitals, celebration partner Radico Spirit of Excellence, gifting partner Ahujasons, entertainment partner Cinema Express, content partner Indulge, and streaming partner Dailyhunt, the event is set to be a grand celebration and a powerful tribute to the remarkable women shaping India’s future.