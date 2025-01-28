Back to the Basics: Final Fantasy 1 Pixel Remaster

A couple of years ago, I picked up Final Fantasy VII (remake) with a very limited understanding of what the series was all about. At the time, I thought that it was a very pretty-looking RPG with excellent graphical rendering of the hairstyles of all playable characters. So I am quite grateful that the Pixel Remaster of the original (rather primitive) games are finally out on Apple Arcade and mobile in general. It gives me the opportunity to observe a little more than just its good looks. I’ve come round to the idea that the best RPGs are played on handheld devices. And because of this, and so many other reasons, I think I finally get the hype around this Japanese RPG title. Let me tell you all about it.

All games in the Final Fantasy series have had several remakes, remasters, and updated editions of them over the years. It’s all too confusing. To be perfectly clear, I played a slightly nicer version of the pixelated, first ever FF game that was released way back in the 1980s.