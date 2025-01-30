A businessman on the path of personal growth
From childhood memories of visiting his father’s steel factory to his efforts in empowering women in Tamil Nadu’s backward districts, Rafiq Ahmed’s story is one of dedication and purpose. A dynamic and multifaceted businessman, Rafiq is known for his impressive leadership across various sectors such as iron, steel, logistics, and education. As the flagship promoter of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd. (KICL) and director of German Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd., he has steered these companies through transformative growth, reinvigorating legacy institutions while also pushing boundaries in emerging industries.
Beyond the corporate boardrooms, however, is a man with a deep passion for making a positive impact.
Excerpts follow:
If you weren’t a businessman, what career would you have pursued?
I’m from a family where, from my birth, I saw my father as a businessman. So, I never thought about anything else. My inspiration, my hero, is my father. So, I always wanted to be a businessman. Even when I had another option after finishing my higher secondary to become an engineer, business was on my mind. But if you ask me now, I think I would have been a person from your industry — maybe a lawyer or a journalist.
Growing up in a business-oriented family, was there ever a moment when you thought, “I don’t want to do this”?
No, I’ve never come across a situation like that. I’m someone who like challenges. I would likes to face a lot of challenges. Every day, I feel like taking on a lot, facing it, and moving forward. So, I’m not someone who would think like that.
If you had a free day with no meetings or work commitments, how would you spend it?
To be honest, I don’t see any free time endowed. I work on Sundays as well. I read a lot of news, and my hobby is trying to understand and learn more about the global economy and the economic growth of the country.
When I used to travel as an importer, I travelled all over the world. Wherever I went, I used to think about my country and how things would work here. Now, I’m seeing a lot of changes, so I try to bring the maximum possible to our country.
What’s your favourite destination?
My favourite destination is the United States. I love the highways in the USA. I’ve been travelling to the USA for over 20 years. I’ve visited so many countries, but I like the United States the most.
What’s the best piece of advice your parents ever gave you that you still follow today?
My father always used to say, ‘Work very hard.’ When I was young, I didn’t like it. It wasn’t nice for me at the time, and he made me practise it. But now I enjoy it, and I give the same advice to my children: work hard.
What’s your favourite childhood memory that inspired your curiosity for business?
Actually, we are from a business family. It’s a self-owned business, and my father was the owner of it. I saw all the people working under him — thousands of people — and I used to go to school and observe the respect people gave him when the boss arrived. That inspired me to be a leader. I saw my father as a leader, and I wanted to be like him. In those days, respect was given differently, and expectations were high. Now, respect is there, but what I personally respect are the colleagues who work with me. I don’t call them employees; I prefer calling them colleagues. They respect me for my hard work and the support I give them, and it’s mutual.
You’ve worked in multiple sectors – iron, steel, logistics, and education. If you had to choose one as your favourite, which one would it be and why?
Iron and steel are my favourite. My father had a steel factory, and during my school days, when I was in 10th grade, there was a holiday, and my father used to ask me to get ready. I used to travel to Coimbatore on the Blue Mountain train on Friday nights, and I’d spend my holidays — 50 to 60 days — in the factory.
This was a compulsory thing! It wasn’t even a choice or interest. But I started getting inspired by the business. Later, when I ventured out on my own, the first profit I made was from steel imports, and I eventually set up a steel factory. So, I have a lot of passion for this.
Reviving historical institutions like Kothari Industrial Corporation and Industrial Economist is inspiring. What motivates you to take on such challenging projects?
Kothari Industrial Corporation is a 100-year-old company. Being part of it, becoming a director, then managing director, and now a promoter — it makes me feel very proud. When I was young, we were in Delhi for three years. My father had invested in a factory, and I used to see corporate life. I was inspired by it. So in 2013, when I came here, and then joined Kothari, there were challenges. But the fire inside me made me stronger. It’s not just business, it’s a passion and a service to society.
What’s the most rewarding part of creating jobs for women in backward districts of Tamil Nadu?
If you want to change your country, your state, or your district, money needs to go to the government, and skill development is essential. Women should be skilled, and corporates have a responsibility to drive this change. In Perambalur, for example, we’ve employed 2,000 women who were housewives. They had no revenue, and their families struggled. When they get jobs, recognition, meals, transportation, protection, and the pride of wearing a uniform that says, ‘I’m working at Kothari for an American brand like Crocs,’ it transforms their lives.
Now, their entire family status has changed. For my birthday, women from Perambalur wished me, ‘Anna namba ooru la vishesham na koopuda maatanaga anna, ipo vandhu mariyadha vandhiruchu’ (If there was ever a celebration in our town, they’d never call us but now we have respect and dignity). Seeing tears of happiness in their eyes is my biggest reward.
How would you describe your leadership style?
I take the challenge, support my team, and make them believe in themselves. That’s my way. As a leader, I think it’s important to inspire your team to grow and trust themselves while standing by them during challenges.
What’s one place in Chennai you never get tired of visiting, and why?
My favourite place is Nungambakkam. My office is here, and I even bought a house within walking distance. My favourite hotel is Taj Coromandel, where I’m a chamber member. And of course, I love visiting my restaurant, Una Villa. Everything I need is on this road, and as someone dedicated to work, I enjoy everything in this space.
What’s a book or film that’s had a significant impact on the way you think about business?
I recently read Shoe Dog. Personally, I admire leaders like Warren Buffett. His lifestyle and the way he works are very inspiring. I’ve read about him and consider him a proven role model.