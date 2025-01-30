A businessman on the path of personal growth

From childhood memories of visiting his father’s steel factory to his efforts in empowering women in Tamil Nadu’s backward districts, Rafiq Ahmed’s story is one of dedication and purpose. A dynamic and multifaceted businessman, Rafiq is known for his impressive leadership across various sectors such as iron, steel, logistics, and education. As the flagship promoter of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd. (KICL) and director of German Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd., he has steered these companies through transformative growth, reinvigorating legacy institutions while also pushing boundaries in emerging industries.

Beyond the corporate boardrooms, however, is a man with a deep passion for making a positive impact.

Excerpts follow:

If you weren’t a businessman, what career would you have pursued?

I’m from a family where, from my birth, I saw my father as a businessman. So, I never thought about anything else. My inspiration, my hero, is my father. So, I always wanted to be a businessman. Even when I had another option after finishing my higher secondary to become an engineer, business was on my mind. But if you ask me now, I think I would have been a person from your industry — maybe a lawyer or a journalist.

Growing up in a business-oriented family, was there ever a moment when you thought, “I don’t want to do this”?

No, I’ve never come across a situation like that. I’m someone who like challenges. I would likes to face a lot of challenges. Every day, I feel like taking on a lot, facing it, and moving forward. So, I’m not someone who would think like that.

If you had a free day with no meetings or work commitments, how would you spend it?

To be honest, I don’t see any free time endowed. I work on Sundays as well. I read a lot of news, and my hobby is trying to understand and learn more about the global economy and the economic growth of the country.

When I used to travel as an importer, I travelled all over the world. Wherever I went, I used to think about my country and how things would work here. Now, I’m seeing a lot of changes, so I try to bring the maximum possible to our country.