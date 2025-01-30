Chennai metro to discontinue monthly parking passes starting February 1

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is discontinuing its monthly vehicle parking passes from February 1, 2025, and will be replacing its travel card top-up facility completely with the Singara Chennai Card - National Common Mobility Card from April 1. The card was introduced on April 14, 2023.

In an official release, CMRL said that the management has decided to discontinue issuing monthly parking passes for vehicles starting next month. Parking spaces are available to metro passengers on a first-come-first-served basis at all stations. Monthly parking passes already purchased in January 2025 shall be permitted till validity expires, it added.