Chennai metro to discontinue monthly parking passes starting February 1

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is discontinuing its monthly vehicle parking passes from February 1, 2025, and will be replacing its travel card top-up facility completely with the Singara Chennai Card - National Common Mobility Card from April 1. The card was introduced on April 14, 2023.
In an official release, CMRL said that the management has decided to discontinue issuing monthly parking passes for vehicles starting next month. Parking spaces are available to metro passengers on a first-come-first-served basis at all stations. Monthly parking passes already purchased in January 2025 shall be permitted till validity expires, it added.
Furthermore, CMRL is set to completely switch over to the Singara Chennai Card from April 1, and the travel cards will be discontinued in a phased manner at all 41 stations.
In the first phase, CMRL is planning to discontinue the travel card sale/top-up facility at the New Washermenpet, Kaladipet, Tiruvottiyur Theradi, Tiruvottiyur, Nandanam, Little Mount, OTA-Nanganallur Road, Meenambakkam, Egmore, Kilpauk and Shenoy Nagar metro stations, the release said.
Hence, passengers looking to top up their travel cards at these stations are advised to exhaust the remaining value and obtain the Singara Chennai Card for further usage of metro services, it added.