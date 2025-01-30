TCS Ruhaniyat comes to city

TCS Ruhaniyat — Seeking the Divine — the flagship festival of the Mumbai-based cultural organisation Banyan Tree Events — is back for its 24th edition. Showcasing rich musical presentations, Ruhaniyat pays an ode to the powerful, potent works of great saints and mystics from across India and the world. Ruhaniyat – Chennai will see a medley of both rare and popular forms from varied parts of India — and two distinct regions from beyond Indian shores.
Following is the performance line-up:
GORAKHNATH COME ALIVE - Suchitra Balasubramaniam, Wakar Ali & Shafi Khan
Hailing from different musical backgrounds the three talented singers will create a beautiful medley of songs drenched in devotion.
MYSTICAL TUNES FROM THE LAND OF RUMI - Ahmet Baran
Ahmet Baran, with his tremendous agility and swiftness, creates almost an ‘other worldliness’ during his performance. He reaches perfect tones on the qanun; conveys a different feeling and a unique voice to the musical realm in each of his improvisations.
A GLIMPSE INTO THE WORLD OF BULLEH SHAH – Madan Gopal Singh & Chaar Yaar
Chaar Yaar is a wonderful coming together of Music, knowledge and skilful presentation that criss-crosses history and geography with amazing ease. The members of this group, originally hail from different parts of India; covering north, south east and west they bring alive India in the most beautiful way.
UBUNTU - The Spirit of Togetherness - Dumza Maswana & Volley Nchabeleng (South Africa)
Well-known for the singular depth of his soothing baritone voice, Dumza Maswana fuses tradition, spiritually; soul and jazz to create sonic experiences that uplift, inspire and heal while Volley Nchabeleng’s musical genius resonates from a rather versatile perspective and the influence of world diverse sounds.
QAWWALI - Warsi Brothers & Group
The music bearers of the gayeki of Delhi gharana, Warsi Brothers are renowned for their traditional Sufiana Qawwali, Ghazals, Thumri, Bhajans based on Hindustani classical music. The Warsi Brothers jointly received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for their contribution to Qawwali in 2014.
The event will be held on February 9 at Madras Race Club, Guindy from 6.15 pm onwards. Tickets available on BookMyShow.com.