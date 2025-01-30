TCS Ruhaniyat comes to city

Following is the performance line-up:

GORAKHNATH COME ALIVE - Suchitra Balasubramaniam, Wakar Ali & Shafi Khan

Hailing from different musical backgrounds the three talented singers will create a beautiful medley of songs drenched in devotion.

MYSTICAL TUNES FROM THE LAND OF RUMI - Ahmet Baran

Ahmet Baran, with his tremendous agility and swiftness, creates almost an ‘other worldliness’ during his performance. He reaches perfect tones on the qanun; conveys a different feeling and a unique voice to the musical realm in each of his improvisations.

A GLIMPSE INTO THE WORLD OF BULLEH SHAH – Madan Gopal Singh & Chaar Yaar

Chaar Yaar is a wonderful coming together of Music, knowledge and skilful presentation that criss-crosses history and geography with amazing ease. The members of this group, originally hail from different parts of India; covering north, south east and west they bring alive India in the most beautiful way.