A youngster's best innings

IN the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association’s (TDCA) Annual Award function, S Gautam Anand was the cynosure of all eyes, as he bagged the ‘Promising Cricketer of the Year’ award. This 14-year-old, a ninth grade student of Pupil Saveetha Eco School, has played 190 matches at various levels and amassed around 5,000 runs.
The district’s proximity to Chennai means that cricketers get a lot of opportunities to play cricket with a competitive spirit. They get to play a lot of inter-academy and inter-club matches, which help mend their skills for the big leagues. “I would like to thank the TDCA and the jury members for selecting me and encouraging me by presenting this award. It is a proud moment for me to get this prestigious award from the hands of TNCA president Dr Ashok Sigamani and Dr RN Baba (who is the TNCA assistant secretary) in front of all my teammates and coaches. This will make me more responsible and more dedicated towards the game,” Gautam said.
Talking about the importance of this award, he added, “It encourages me to work harder and perform well in my upcoming season.’’
While he makes all the efforts to ace his game, his school has also increased its focus on sports, starting off with the participation in last year’s Chief Minister’s Trophy. “They are planning to focus more on cricket to gain substantial match experience by participating in competitive matches against senior players,” he noted.
In the TDCA league, Gautam plays for Aththis CC. In his TDCA debut, he guided Aththis CC to victory by scoring 44 runs off 46 balls. Ever since, he has been on an upward trajectory. “I sincerely thank the Aththis CC management for their trust and for giving me the platform to showcase my abilities. I’m eagerly looking forward to the upcoming season and the chance to make a greater impact,” said Gautam.
In the TNCA divisions, he plays Magnets CC which is in the fifth division. Gautam is keen on making his mark in this as well, after missing out on the first few games due to his commitments for the state age-group team. “I was fortunate to participate in the final three league games, which provided me with valuable exposure and experience. I’m now looking forward to the upcoming season, to make an even greater impact,” he said.
Recalling his experience of playing three matches for Magnet CC in the fifth division, calling it a “true test of character,” he said, “Facing a team renowned for their fierce bowling attack, I managed to hold my ground during a relentless opening spell. Though I couldn’t convert it into runs, the experience was invaluable — it challenged my technique and composure like never before.”
A top order batter, Gautam likes to open the innings or bat at No.3. With 615 runs including a ton and five fifties, the lad racked runs at a consistent rate. His cricketing journey started at the age of 11 in the nets of Avadi. “My foundational skills were developed at Little Star Cricket Academy, at OCF, Avadi, under the guidance of coaches AV Loganathan sir and K Sudhakaran sir,” he shared. In no time, he got himself into the U12 team. But he did not stop there. Gautham added, “To further improve my technical abilities, I underwent one-on-one coaching with Siva Sai Prasanth of the SSN college of engineering. This phase marked the beginning of my journey as a top-order batsman.’’
While he improved his skills, he wanted to work at his consistency too. Coach Bala Pratap G of the Rising Jawan Cricket Academy helped Gautam with daily training and ample match practice. “From the beginning of my cricket journey, Wonder CC coached by Roshan Sir, has provided me with great match experience, which allowed me to improve my skill sets and techniques. Throughout this journey, all these coaches have been a constant source of support and guidance, playing a key role in my development, both on and off the field,’’ he added.
Gautam enjoys inter-district matches for its competitive nature. “In the match against Tiruchirapalli U14, we faced a must-win situation to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals. In a low-scoring and high-pressure game, I contributed significantly by scoring 58 crucial runs, which played a key role in securing our spot in the next round. That match is another memorable milestone in my journey, highlighting the importance of resilience and performance under pressure,’’ he recollected.
Gautam, who idolises Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, stresses that his immediate goal is to be part of the state U-16 team. He credits his parents for helping him balance cricket and studies.