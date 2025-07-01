A youngster's best innings

While he makes all the efforts to ace his game, his school has also increased its focus on sports, starting off with the participation in last year’s Chief Minister’s Trophy. “They are planning to focus more on cricket to gain substantial match experience by participating in competitive matches against senior players,” he noted.

In the TDCA league, Gautam plays for Aththis CC. In his TDCA debut, he guided Aththis CC to victory by scoring 44 runs off 46 balls. Ever since, he has been on an upward trajectory. “I sincerely thank the Aththis CC management for their trust and for giving me the platform to showcase my abilities. I’m eagerly looking forward to the upcoming season and the chance to make a greater impact,” said Gautam.

In the TNCA divisions, he plays Magnets CC which is in the fifth division. Gautam is keen on making his mark in this as well, after missing out on the first few games due to his commitments for the state age-group team. “I was fortunate to participate in the final three league games, which provided me with valuable exposure and experience. I’m now looking forward to the upcoming season, to make an even greater impact,” he said.

Recalling his experience of playing three matches for Magnet CC in the fifth division, calling it a “true test of character,” he said, “Facing a team renowned for their fierce bowling attack, I managed to hold my ground during a relentless opening spell. Though I couldn’t convert it into runs, the experience was invaluable — it challenged my technique and composure like never before.”