Four days after wedding, Chennai woman kills self in suspected dowry harassment

CHENNAI: In a case of suspected dowry death, a 25-year-old woman died by suicide at her parents’ house on Monday, allegedly owing to harassment by her in-laws who were demanding one sovereign gold and an AC. The woman had got married only four days back, the police said. The victim’s husband and mother in-law have been arrested and are being interrogated, a senior police officer said. An RDO enquiry is underway.

According to the police, P Logeshwari of Muslim Nagar near Ponneri got married to E Panneer (37), of Kattavur village in Ponneri, on June 27. While 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery was agreed as dowry, 5 sovereigns were given during marriage.

However, soon after the wedding, her in-laws, including her sister-in-law Nadhiya, allegedly demanded the remaining gold jewellery agreed upon. Logeshwari’s family gave them four more sovereigns, but Panneer’s family kept harassing her for the remaining one sovereign and an AC also, the police said.