Bereft of cover, people face the elements at Redhills bus stand

CHENNAI: The decision to hurriedly relocate the Redhills MTC bus stand to a vacant ground near a garbage dumping site opposite Puzhal lake along GNT Road to make way for the construction of a new bus stand, is inconveniencing hundreds of commuters. Commuters, many carrying luggage, are forced to stand in the scorching heat and rain due to the absence of shelters.

Apart from a stench emanating from the nearby garbage site and no markings for platforms or bus bays, commuters are forced to stand in the vacant land enduring clouds of dust stirred up by buses entering and exiting the bus stand. The site lacks concrete flooring, which is essential for pedestrian movement and smooth operation of bus transportation.

Residents of Narivarikuppam also questioned why the bus stand had to be hastily shifted without any amenities arranged at the new site. MTC officials said they would write to the Tiruvallur district administration to provide basic amenities at the earliest.

The Naravarikuppam town panchayat, which was maintaining the Redhills bus stand, cleared a portion of the garbage dumping site along GNT Road to make way for the temporary bus stand last month. The Redhills MTC bus stand was closed and operations were shifted to the temporary site on June 24. The new bus stand is planned at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.