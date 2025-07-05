Bereft of cover, people face the elements at Redhills bus stand

CHENNAI: The decision to hurriedly relocate the Redhills MTC bus stand to a vacant ground near a garbage dumping site opposite Puzhal lake along GNT Road to make way for the construction of a new bus stand, is inconveniencing hundreds of commuters. Commuters, many carrying luggage, are forced to stand in the scorching heat and rain due to the absence of shelters.
Apart from a stench emanating from the nearby garbage site and no markings for platforms or bus bays, commuters are forced to stand in the vacant land enduring clouds of dust stirred up by buses entering and exiting the bus stand. The site lacks concrete flooring, which is essential for pedestrian movement and smooth operation of bus transportation.
Residents of Narivarikuppam also questioned why the bus stand had to be hastily shifted without any amenities arranged at the new site. MTC officials said they would write to the Tiruvallur district administration to provide basic amenities at the earliest.
The Naravarikuppam town panchayat, which was maintaining the Redhills bus stand, cleared a portion of the garbage dumping site along GNT Road to make way for the temporary bus stand last month. The Redhills MTC bus stand was closed and operations were shifted to the temporary site on June 24. The new bus stand is planned at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.
Located along GNT Road which connects Madhavaram with Padiyanallur on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, the Redhills bus stand serves as a key transit hub for commuters travelling to various parts of North Chennai, northwestern suburbs and South Chennai. The bus stand’s footfall stands at 50,000 per day. Currently, about 202 buses operate across 36 routes from Redhills, connecting areas such as Tiruvallur, Periyapalayam, Gummidipoondi, Puzhal, Grand Line and Arumandhai.
“Why was the existing bus stand hurriedly shut down without ensuring any facility at the temporary site? It looks like the work was rushed just to benefit the contractor and others involved,” said a local resident R Karnan (name changed), who also pointed out that the construction of the new bus stand could take 15 to 20 months to complete.
Another commuter, K Kamatchi, remarked, “When buses enter the area, they stir up dust because the ground hasn’t even been paved. We have to cover our faces to protect ourselves. The entire place emits a foul smell, especially during the rainy season, making it unbearable for commuters waiting for buses.”
At present, two small blue iron-sheeted cabins have been installed for MTC staff. A modest shelter with just six chairs has been provided for senior citizens and others to purchase concession or season tickets. Additionally, two mobile toilet units have been placed at the site, but they were foul-smelling and largely unused.
T Prabhushankar, Managing Director of MTC said, “We will write to the Tiruvallur collector, urging the provision of essential amenities at the temporary facility as early as possible,”.
Tiruvallur district authorities could not be reached for comments.