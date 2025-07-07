Damaged manhole poses threat to locals, motorists in Chennai

CHENNAI: A damaged manhole in the middle of Dr Ambedkar Nagar 3rd Main Road near Manapakkam has become a safety hazard for daily commuters. Though currently a barricade has been placed, residents have called for immediate action to repair the damage.

According to residents, the road is frequently used by office-goers, especially during peak hours, to reach Porur and other locations.

They said, earlier, a road was laid over the manhole, but constant vehicular movement has damaged its lid. For the past four days, the exposed iron rods of the damaged lid, underground pipelines and open sewage flow have raised safety and health concerns.

“The manhole is in the middle of the road. Although a barricade has been placed, it is not visible at night. Vehicles often hit and displace the barricade, making the spot even more dangerous,” said a local shopkeeper. An auto driver added that the open sewage poses health risks and called for immediate action by the civic body.

When contacted, Ward 157 Councillor P Usharani said, “The issue will be addressed on a priority basis tomorrow.”