Two workers electrocuted while repairing electric bus at TN's Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: Two workers suffered severe injuries from electrocution while repairing an electric bus at the MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) depot in MKB Nagar at Vyasarpadi on Sunday.

As per sources, the two men — identified as V Bharath Guna (32) of Coimbatore and B Shyam (24) from Maharashtra — are out of danger. According to police, the incident occurred when the two were working on a faulty high-capacity battery within the electric vehicle.

While attempting to fix it, a multimeter connected to the battery suddenly exploded, resulting in both workers being electrocuted, police said. Both are employed by a private firm contracted for maintenance.

Once the multimeter blew up, the other workers responded quickly and rushed the injured men to the Stanley Government Hospital for treatment, police said. A case has been filed. Further probe is on.