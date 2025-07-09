Construction on Kanathur beach continues despite stop-work order

CHENNAI: Despite a stop-work order and show cause notice issued by the State Coastal Zone Management Authority, the use of heavy machinery continues at an unauthorised construction site on the Kanathur Reddikuppam beach along the East Coast Road.

Local fishermen, who recorded videos of the construction and shared it with TNIE, said their livelihood is at stake and government officials, except for issuing notices, have done little else to actually stop the work.

The videos show multiple earthmovers levelling the beach, while workers are raising a compound wall just 10-15m away from sea. There were fishing nets lying on the beach, which is now being encroached by the construction.

“They have covered the view from outside with metal sheets and are continuing with the construction. On Tuesday, the work started at 6am and continued till 7pm,” Mahendran Mani, a local fisherman, said.

When contacted, Rahul Nadh, member secretary of TNSCZMA, said he would inform the Chengalpattu collector to take necessary action and enforce the stop work order.