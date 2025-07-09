Seven-year-old girl abducted from Manali New Town rescued, one held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested on charges of abducting a seven-year-old girl when she went to get food packets from a political event at Manali New Town on Sunday.

According to the Manali New Town police, Murali, a daily wage labourer, lives a few streets away from the victim. On Sunday afternoon, as the girl was returning home with the food packets, Murali allegedly abducted the child and took her to his house and locked her in a room.

The girl’s family began searching for her when she did not return home. One of the passersby told them they saw Murali taking the girl with him. The family went to his house and found the child inside. They rescued her and alerted the police.

When the family confronted him, he was in an inebriated state and did not respond properly, the police said.

The family then alerted the police and a case was registered. Murali, who went absconding after the incident, was traced to Ambattur and arrested on Monday night. He was sent to judicial remand. The police said a medical check-up confirmed that no sexual assault took place.

Man held for hoax bomb threat to DGP office

Chennai: A 42-year-old man was arrested for a hoax bomb threat allegedly made to the DGP’s office in Mylapore on Saturday. According to the Marina police, on Saturday evening, a call to the Eastern Zone police control room threatened to blow up the DGP’s office with a country-made explosive. A search conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) found the threat to be a hoax. The police tracked down the caller, Thavasilingam, a native of Manamadurai taluk in Sivaganga and arrested him on Monday. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.