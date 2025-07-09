TN signs pact with ITDP to boost EV infrastructure

CHENNAI: In a major push towards clean eco-friendly transportation, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) on Tuesday.

The MoU, signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) CMD J Radhakrishnan, aims to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) and strengthen EV charging infrastructure across the state.

As per the agreement, ITDP India will act as a knowledge partner and offer technical support to TNGECL in several important areas, including creating a mobile application for public EV charging, setting up a single-window portal for EV-related policies and market information, planning for land use and feasibility, and preparing city-level EV strategies that can be expanded in future.

According to a release, the partnership highlights the state’s strong focus on promoting green energy, climate protection, and better urban transport systems.