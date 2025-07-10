Academic schedule for arts, science colleges released in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Collegiate Education has released a tentative academic schedule to be followed by all the state arts and science colleges for the academic year 2025-26, according to a circular.

Last year, for the first time, the DCE had released such a schedule for the entire academic year, but it was not strictly followed by all institutions. However, this year the DCE has asked the state universities to update it with the academic calendar of all the affiliated colleges.

At present, the majority of the state-run universities and the private colleges affiliated to them conduct semester exams on different dates for which students face issues in getting admissions to postgraduate courses in other universities and also getting job opportunities, the circular said.

The DCE has instructed universities and college administrations to adhere to the schedule, prepared with inputs from academicians and college principals. The schedule has been sent to the registrars of universities, all regional joint directors and principals of government, government-aided and self-financing colleges.