Friends of Tribal Society’s new president to focus on empowering through education

The key component of the Friends of Tribal Society’s (FTS) Tamil Nadu chapter is the Ekal Vidyalaya programme — a concept of one-teacher schools operating in rural and tribal areas. Launched in the 1980s, this initiative has established around 1,000 schools across Tamil Nadu, including in cities such as Chennai and Coimbatore, to date.

As they step into their next year, 2025-27, this non-government and voluntary organisation plans to increase the number to 2,000 schools in the state. “Our Prime Minister’s dream of a developed India can only be fulfilled when our rural and tribal children are educated. The work of FTS through Ekal Vidyalaya is important in achieving this goal. I urge everyone to join hands and work together to take this campaign forward and achieve its objectives,” said Shiv Kumar Goenka.

Shiv Kumar, who was the chairman previously, was appointed as the president on Tuesday by the immediate past president, Praveen Tatia. Shiv Kumar added, “As the chairman of the fundraising committee, I was able to collect over `1.25-`1.40 crore in the last two years, and even before taking over as the chairman, I had collected almost `1 crore. My aim is to increase this collection in the coming years.”