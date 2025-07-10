Separate road accidents across Chennai claim lives of three bikers in one day

CHENNAI: Three bikers died on the spot after they were hit from behind in separate road accidents in Chennai on Wednesday.

At Vepery, Sridevi (42), from Pudupet, was fatally hit and run over by a load auto near the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday morning.

She fell from the bike when the auto hit her bike while trying to overtake and it ran over her near the signal on EVR Periyar Road, the police said. Sridevi died on the spot due to severe injuries. The Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and a search is on for the absconding driver.

At Thoraipakkam, Jaffar Sadiq (45) died after a speeding lorry hit his motorcycle on Radial Road near Thoraipakkam on Wednesday morning. He fell from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.The Guindy Traffic Investigation Police have arrested lorry driver Omkar (30), from Uttar Pradesh, and registered a case.

At Chengalpattu, Karthikeyan (21) from Mylapore allegedly died on the spot after a government bus heading towards Kilambakkam hit his two-wheeler on the Paranur railway overbridge on the Trichy-Chennai highway. The bus fled the scene without stopping, the police said. Karthikeyan was accompanied by Rajkumar (29) who escaped unhurt. Chengalpattu Taluk Police registered a case and are on the lookout for the bus driver.