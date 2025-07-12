Kilambakkam skywalk work resumes

CHENNAI: Chennai’s drive towards seamless multi-modal transport integration has gained a fresh momentum, with the work of a revised 450-metre pedestrian skywalk connecting Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam with a new suburban railway halt station resuming.
The infrastructure, designed to enhance last-mile connectivity along the Tambaram-Chengalpattu suburban rail corridor, now targets completion by October, subject to monsoon-related delays.
The project’s revival follows months of legal and logistical challenges. The original skywalk plan, spanning 275 metres with 55 structural “grids,” was stalled after land owners contested the acquisition of nearly one acre of their land. The Madras High Court’s stay order on the project along GST Road brought the construction to a halt.
In response, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), the project lead, revised the skywalk’s alignment to reduce private land acquisition by nearly half. “We now require only 55% of the disputed land, with the owner’s agreement. Construction is under way alongside the acquisition process,” CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar told TNIE.
Following a tender process, structural consultants were engaged to redesign the segment between 20 and 100 metres of the foot overbridge, addressing land constraints adjacent to GST Road. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), responsible for project execution, is overseeing phased implementation.
Last week, Railways and the state government officials reviewed the progress and finalised the remaining activities. “We are targeting the first week of October to inaugurate both the skywalk and the railway station, contingent on the North East Monsoon. Otherwise, the deadline will be extended to December,” Jayakumar added.
The skywalk is integral to transforming KCBT - a Rs 393 crore intercity bus hub billed as South Chennai’s flagship transport node - into a truly multimodal interchange. The new halt station, approximately 200 metres from the terminus, is expected to ease road congestion and reduce reliance on feeder buses.
Equipped with lifts, escalators, and staircases, the foot overbridge is designed to provide frictionless, safe pedestrian movement between bus and rail systems, with provisions for integration with future metro services. The entire skywalk project is estimated to cost Rs 100 crore.
“Our vision is to create a seamless, accessible connection between KCBT and the rail network to benefit long-distance commuters transferring between modes,” Jayakumar added.