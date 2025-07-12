Kilambakkam skywalk work resumes

CHENNAI: Chennai’s drive towards seamless multi-modal transport integration has gained a fresh momentum, with the work of a revised 450-metre pedestrian skywalk connecting Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam with a new suburban railway halt station resuming.

The infrastructure, designed to enhance last-mile connectivity along the Tambaram-Chengalpattu suburban rail corridor, now targets completion by October, subject to monsoon-related delays.

The project’s revival follows months of legal and logistical challenges. The original skywalk plan, spanning 275 metres with 55 structural “grids,” was stalled after land owners contested the acquisition of nearly one acre of their land. The Madras High Court’s stay order on the project along GST Road brought the construction to a halt.

In response, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), the project lead, revised the skywalk’s alignment to reduce private land acquisition by nearly half. “We now require only 55% of the disputed land, with the owner’s agreement. Construction is under way alongside the acquisition process,” CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar told TNIE.