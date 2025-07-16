NGT stays work on reclaimed MRC land, raises concern over waterbody in Chennai

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday issued a stay order on ongoing development works on the 118-acre land reclaimed from the erstwhile Madras Race Club, until a comprehensive report is submitted by the chief secretary to the state government. The bench observed that the land — proposed to be developed into an ecological park — should not be altered pending final orders.

The bench, comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert Satyagopal Korlapati, was hearing two connected applications, including a suo motu case initiated on the basis of a news report highlighting pollution in Velachery Lake.

The land in question had earlier been taken over by the revenue department and later handed over to the department of horticulture and plantation crops. However, it remains unclear as to whether the land was formally transferred to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which has already constructed four ponds on the site for rainwater harvesting.

“Till such time a report from the chief secretary to the government of Tamil Nadu is filed as per our earlier directions, no activity should be done in the said land,” the tribunal said in its order.