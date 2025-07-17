Tamil Nadu awards ₹40.5 lakh to 65 student innovations under state programmes

CHENNAI: Sixty-five student-led inventions were awarded Rs 40.5 lakh under Tamil Nadu’s Innovation Voucher and School Innovation Development programmes, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan announced at an event at Anna University on Tuesday.

The state has ramped up support for student innovation and entrepreneurship, awarding Rs 12.73 crore to young inventors and training over 30 lakh students through state-led initiatives.

Among the innovations showcased were a robotic road roller, a safety belt for ship workers, and a pineapple harvesting device-developed by school and college students across the state.

Over the past four years, the EDII has trained more than 71,000 individuals, with another 19,000 expected this year. Its School Innovation Development Programme has reached 21.8 lakh students across 8,000 government and aided schools.